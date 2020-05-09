|
Hilda Walker
Newark - Hilda Ann Walker, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio, on June 11, 1931 to Emil and Isal (Miller) Bratfisch.
Hilda and her elder brother Carl grew up with their treasured German shepherd Wimpy, and Hilda would continue to have German shepherds throughout her life. Her life of adventure started early when she flew with Carl, who was a pilot, on 'Sunday drives' to regional airports, have lunch, and return by day's end.
Throughout her life she loved nature and all animals, and she took in many strays throughout the years - even a wayward pig. She enjoyed feeding birds and especially hummingbirds, at times having over fifty hummers visiting. She also at one time had a herd of wild deer that she would feed corn to in the winter. She had a passion for her flower gardens and could be seen many summer days rearranging, planting, and dragging huge rocks around.
She had a deep love of music throughout her life. As a child she took voice lessons for many years, and when she cleaned the house she would often sing arias from various operas. Her love of music spanned many genres - from classical and opera to contemporary and rock & roll. If she wasn't singing, she had a book in her hand. In many ways she was a Renaissance woman, with a broad interest in self-education, appreciation of the arts, and a curiosity of the sciences. In other ways she was ahead of her time - a woman who embodied an independent and indomitable spirit who could handle anything on her own.
She avidly pitched in to help the community and the school activities of her children, becoming known to many friends of her kids as a second mom who was at every LVHS event for support. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Union Church Ladies Aid and Go-Getters.
Her home became the nexus for the majority of family get-togethers & holidays with her wonderful cooking as the centerpiece to all those fortunate to be in attendance. She even opened her home to others who drifted into her life.
Hilda also loved to travel and explore other cultures, having travelled to most of the continental states, Alaska, Canada, Europe, Thailand, and Australia.
From this enthusiastic existence she has left an enduring mark on life as well as in the hearts of all of those who knew her.
She is survived by her brother Carl Bratfisch, three children - Dale (Amy) Walker, Jackie (Russell) Livingston, and Raymond (Cathy) Walker, as well as two grandchildren - Erik (Jessica) Walker, Michael Walker, and two great granddaughters Stella and Ava Walker.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years Calvin R. Walker, Jr., and her sister-in-law Mary Ruth (Weakley) Bratfisch.
The family wishes to thank SharonBrooke for their loving care and allowing her life to be enriched by her cherished cat, Scruffy. We'd also like to thank her classmate Betty Porter for her friendship for over eight decades including visiting Hilda during her time in assisted living.
Per Hilda's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Licking County Humane Society or Heartland Hospice.
Published in the Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020