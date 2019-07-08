Hiram McFadden



Newark - Hiram Lundy McFadden, 77, of Newark, died Friday, June 5, 2019 at Altercare North. He was born November 1, 1941 to the late Lewis and Maxine McFadden.



Hiram was a lifetime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and a member of Ohio Operating Engineers Union. Hiram enjoyed hunting, skydiving, and was a superb marksman. He also was an avid runner and even ran in marathons. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patty; two sons, Lewis Earl (Melicia) McFadden of Waurika, OK and Phillip Paul (Hollie) McFadden of Mansfield, OH; five grandchildren, Joshua Janz, Chris Janz, William McFadden, Brittnay McFadden, and Megan McFadden; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one brother, Roger McFadden; and one sister, Charlotte (Steve) Graf.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Amanda McFadden.



Memorial contributions may be made in Hiram's memory to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 701 Linnville Rd. SE. Newark, OH 43055.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-5 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark where the funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor Tom Hughes officiating. A private graveside service for the family will be held in Moundview Cemetery.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on July 8, 2019