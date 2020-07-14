Holly Rehbeck
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Holly Ann Rehbeck, 54, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in procession.
Holly passed away at Arlington Care Center on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on June 20, 1966 and graduated from Newark Catholic High School in 1984.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Cory (Lacey) Conley; father, Timothy (Ann) Rehbeck; mother, Linda Radliff; grandchildren, Lydia and Corbin; sisters, Jennifer (Doug) Lake and Allison (Dave) Shamell; brothers, Casey Rehbeck and Darby (Abigail) Rehbeck; special aunt, Sharon (Bill) Carpenter Fulton; close friend, Fred Myers; along with many cherished relatives and friends.
Holly was preceded in death by her son, Chase Conley, and granddaughter, Camilla Conley.
Anyone who knew Holly appreciated her joyful, humorous and kind spirit. She was "Momma" to many of her boys' friends throughout their childhoods and later relished becoming "Grammy" to her grandchildren. She loved spending time outdoors in the sunshine, listening to Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John, and planning one of her many pranks for a good laugh. She was gifted with a green thumb, loved tending to her flourishing garden and could bring any plant back to life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Holly's honor may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
through their website www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate
. Facial coverings are encouraged for attendees at Mass and the graveside services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reedegan.com
. Reed-Egan Funeral Home in Newark is honored to serve Holly and her family.