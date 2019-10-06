Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer McKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer Foster McKay


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer Foster McKay Obituary
Homer Foster McKay

Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Homer Foster McKay, age 76, of Pataskala, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.

Homer was born June 2, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Donald Eugene and Bertha May (Pope) McKay. He passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Homer loved the open road and worked as an independent truck driver for many years. He enjoyed classic cars and doing home projects with his kids.

He is survived by three children, Julie A. McKay of Grove City, Beth E. White of Ryland Heights, Kentucky and Eric S. McKay of Pataskala; step-daughter, Haley J. Sagar of Hebron; grandchildren, Courtney White and Meagan Boggs; and great-granddaughter, Arianna Mataos; sisters, Donna Eckstein of Somerset, Linda (Don) Bradshaw of Pataskala and Nancy (Dale) Bradshaw of Reynoldsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Homer or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Homer and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now