Homer H. Pierce



Jacksontown - A funeral service celebrating the life of Homer H. Pierce, age 91, of Jacksontown, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Tina Black officiating. Burial will follow in Jacksontown Cemetery where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors at graveside.



The Licking Township Fire Company will provide pallbearers and lead the funeral procession to Jacksontown Cemetery from the funeral home.



Homer passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Altercare Newark South.



He was born November 11, 1927 in Morgan County, Ohio, to the late Hilber and Elva J. (Laughlin) Pierce.



Homer proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Army Air Force, enlisting in 1946. He previously worked for Roseville Pottery, Heisey Glass and Rockwell International. He also worked in construction with Millwright Local in Columbus and later for Courtesy Ambulance.



Mr. Pierce served as a volunteer fireman for the Licking Township Fire Department, where he served as the first Assistant Chief and was a devoted member of Hebron Christian Church in Hebron.



He was a member of the Licking County, Fairfield County and Perry County Fire School for many years. He also enjoyed gardening and had previously attended Homer-Union Township School.



He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Eileen M. (Wisecup) Pierce, whom he married on December 6, 1947; three sisters, Rhea Price, Jean Duncan and Ina Stanley; very special friends, Rose and Fred Roe, Roger Roe, Jason and Kelly Campbell and their son, Kohen; Barry (Melissa Trago) Roe and their children, Conner, Ezra and Edison; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Roger Wayne Pierce (1977); a daughter, Barbara Kay Pierce (2004); three brothers, Otis "Shorty" Pierce, Howard "Happy" Pierce and Rodney Pierce; four sisters, Gladys Jones, Lucy Best, Alice Callison and Florence Duncan; three infant sisters, Nellie, Emma and Frances; three brothers-in-law, Kenny Duncan, Mitchell Stanley and Don Jones; and a sister-in-law, Lurlene Pierce.



Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.



Memorial contributions may be made in Homer's name to a .



The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Pierce family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Pierce family. Published in the Advocate on May 12, 2019