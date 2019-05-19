Services
St. Louisville - Homer L. Prouty, age 78, of St. Louisville, passed away after a long battle with dementia at Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, May 17, 2019.

He was born July 14, 1940 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Clyde and Mabel (Long) Prouty.

Homer enjoyed tinkering around the house, talking to his friends at the Moose and watching Nascar.

He is survived by, Norma L. Dalton; a son, Dan Prouty (Inger); and a granddaughter, Danay.

In addition to his parents, Homer was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie and a brother, Fred.

Per Homer's request their will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Homer's name to Moose Charities - Mooseheart Child City & School, 155 S International Drive Mooseheart, IL 60539.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the Prouty family with arrangements. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Prouty family.
Published in the Advocate on May 19, 2019
