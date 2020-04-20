|
|
Horace Campbell
Newark - Private services will be held for Horace Campbell, 79, of Newark, who passed away April 14, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 8, 1940, in Jonesboro, Georgia to the late Alfonza and Julia (Allen) Campbell.
Horace was an Air Force Veteran. He retired after 43 years from Rockwell Arvin Meritor and was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist church. In his free time, he was a member of local bowling and pool leagues.
He is survived by his children, Donetta Miller of Newark, Teri Downs of TX, Jill (James) Alverson of Newark, India Miller of Newark, and Curtis Campbell of Newark; brother, Jerry Delancey; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Miller) Campbell; daughter, Kimberly K. Miller, and sister, Irene McGee.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020