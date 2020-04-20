Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace Campbell Obituary
Horace Campbell

Newark - Private services will be held for Horace Campbell, 79, of Newark, who passed away April 14, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 8, 1940, in Jonesboro, Georgia to the late Alfonza and Julia (Allen) Campbell.

Horace was an Air Force Veteran. He retired after 43 years from Rockwell Arvin Meritor and was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist church. In his free time, he was a member of local bowling and pool leagues.

He is survived by his children, Donetta Miller of Newark, Teri Downs of TX, Jill (James) Alverson of Newark, India Miller of Newark, and Curtis Campbell of Newark; brother, Jerry Delancey; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Miller) Campbell; daughter, Kimberly K. Miller, and sister, Irene McGee.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now