St. Louisville - A funeral service for Howard F. Haga, 88, of St. Louisville, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Chaplain Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a Masonic service will be held at 5 p.m.



Howard passed away May 2, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 18, 1930, in Newark, to the late Raymond N. and Susie M. (Smith) Haga.



Howard was an Air Force veteran. He retired from the Newark Air Force Base. He was a member of the American Legion, life-time member of Newark Lodge #97 F&AM Masonic Lodge, Shriners, and the Columbus Scottish Rite.



He is survived by his step-children, Christina (Mike) Justice of Newark, Chris Wright of Heath, and Julee (Brent) Myers of Georgia; grandchildren, Michael (Crystal) Justice of Newark, Jarrod (Kristina) Justice of Newark, Josh Wright of Heath, Brandi Wright of Heath, Jimmie Wright of Heath, Zack Williams Gahanna, and Karlee (Troy) Lemke of New Albany; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Justice of Newark, Kaniyah Williams of Newark, and Keiondra McClintock of Newark, and cousins, Robert DeVoll of St. Louisville, Teresa (Terry) McConnell of Hebron, and Bernadette (Jeff) Hunt of Circleville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Edna Wright.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .



