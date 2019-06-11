Hugh T. Reasoner



Newark - Hugh Thomas Reasoner, age 60, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1958 to the late Thomas and Betty (nee Allen) Reasoner in Mt. Vernon, OH.



A celebration of Hugh's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Craig Burdick. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055.



Hugh retired from Bayer Material Science so he could restore houses and care for his grandchildren. He was completely selfless, always giving of himself for others.



Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Rebecca (nee Ghiloni) Reasoner. He also leaves behind his children, Jessica Young, Amber (Mark) McKee, and Anthony (Jennifer) Reasoner; Special children, Todd and Amanda Bowden; grandchildren, Mikalah, Chris, Raiden, Kahlen, and Nevalyn; special grandchildren, Cheyann and Kevin; brothers, Steve (Catalina) Reasoner and Dave Reasoner; and brother-in-law, Carl Warner.



In addition to his parents, Hugh is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Warner.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lifeline of Ohio, Attn: Contributions 770 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH 43212.



