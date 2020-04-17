|
|
Hurlburt C. "Herb" Geller
Newark - Hurlburt C. "Herb" Geller, age 93, of Newark, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at his home with his caring wife and daughter at his side.
Herb was born in Marion, Ohio on August 12, 1926 to the late Carl and Mary (Stuart) Geller.
He was a proud Navy veteran who represented his country by serving in World War II. It was at the age of seventeen when he joined the United States Navy. After the war, he returned to high school and graduated from Newark High School, with the class of 1945.
Herb enjoyed playing lots of golf, basketball and watching all types of sports. He held several jobs over the years with the Westinghouse Corporation and State Farm Insurance. He also worked at the Newark Air Force Base for seventeen years as a production scheduler before retiring in 1988.
Herb is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana (Shoemaker) Geller, whom he married on July 29, 1969; a daughter Mary (Christian) Moorma of Worthington, two sons, Bob (Stacy) Geller of Millersport and David Geller of Heath; a granddaughter, Alison (Derek) Howe; three grandsons, Chase Geller, Jack Moorma and Kyle Geller; three great-grandchildren, Jayce Howe, Violet How and Reed Howe; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Ellen, Ruth and Dorothy; two brothers, Carl and Chet; and a grandson, Jake Geller.
Due to the current health emergency, private graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Herb's name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark Ohio, 43058; or to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornville Drive SW, Heath Ohio 43056.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Geller family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020