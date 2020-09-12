Ida Gennetten
Hebron - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Ida Jane (Petrey) Gennetten, 72, of Hebron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Burial to follow in Somerset Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 108 N 7th Street in Hebron.
Ida passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Lancaster, following an extended illness. She was born in Bowling Green Township, Licking Co on July 2, 1948 the daughter of the late John and Maye (Rardon) Petrey.
She was retired from her role as Financial Aid Secretary at Central Ohio Technical College, from where she received her Associates Degree.
Ida enjoyed reading, surfing the internet, Gospel Music and playing games.
She is survived by her loving family: her daughters Jamie Sturgeon and Samantha (Ryan) Adkins, her brother Daniel (Alice) Petrey, her sister-in-law Eva Petrey; her grandchildren Autumn, Kara, Angel, Riley and Malachi, and a great-grandson Elias; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers David and Gene Petrey and a sister-in-law Linda Petrey.
