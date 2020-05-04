|
Ilene Offenburger
Johnstown - Ilene Faye Offenburger (85), passed away Sunday, May 03, 2020 in Johnstown, Ohio. She was born November 17, 1934 in Gilbert, West Virginia to the late Dotson and Eliza Cline. Ilene is survived by her sons Gregory M. Offenburger and Barry E. (Toni) Offenburger; grandchildren Ashlee Offenburger, Calob Offenburger, Noel Offenburger, Elijah Gibson, and Steven Brown; great-grandson Jayden Holstein; nieces Glenna (Steve) Brown,Nida Cline, and Barbara (Dexter) Bailey; her schnauzer Jack, and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. Arrangements are being handled by CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, OH 43031. There will be a private graveside service held for Ilene. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020