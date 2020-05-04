Services
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Offenburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene Offenburger


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene Offenburger Obituary
Ilene Offenburger

Johnstown - Ilene Faye Offenburger (85), passed away Sunday, May 03, 2020 in Johnstown, Ohio. She was born November 17, 1934 in Gilbert, West Virginia to the late Dotson and Eliza Cline. Ilene is survived by her sons Gregory M. Offenburger and Barry E. (Toni) Offenburger; grandchildren Ashlee Offenburger, Calob Offenburger, Noel Offenburger, Elijah Gibson, and Steven Brown; great-grandson Jayden Holstein; nieces Glenna (Steve) Brown,Nida Cline, and Barbara (Dexter) Bailey; her schnauzer Jack, and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. Arrangements are being handled by CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, OH 43031. There will be a private graveside service held for Ilene. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -