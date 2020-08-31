Imogene Klingler
Newark - Imogene Marie (Custer) Klingler, 92, of Newark, passed away peacefully August 29, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Center. Born to Stanley and Forest (Crist) Custer on April 24, 1928 in Junction City of Perry County.
She graduated from Somerset High School and went on to graduate from Lancaster Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active member of Neal Avenue UMC for 63 years.
She is survived by her son, Vaughn (Marilyn) Klingler; son-in-law, Ray Hodges; four grandchildren, Carl Hodges, Chris Hodges, Kelly McCrown, and Kyle Klingler; 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Klingler; son, Lowell Klingler, and daughter, Wilma Hodges.
Private services will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 followed by burial at Newark Memorial Gardens.
