1/
Imogene Klingler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Klingler

Newark - Imogene Marie (Custer) Klingler, 92, of Newark, passed away peacefully August 29, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Center. Born to Stanley and Forest (Crist) Custer on April 24, 1928 in Junction City of Perry County.

She graduated from Somerset High School and went on to graduate from Lancaster Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active member of Neal Avenue UMC for 63 years.

She is survived by her son, Vaughn (Marilyn) Klingler; son-in-law, Ray Hodges; four grandchildren, Carl Hodges, Chris Hodges, Kelly McCrown, and Kyle Klingler; 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Klingler; son, Lowell Klingler, and daughter, Wilma Hodges.

Private services will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 followed by burial at Newark Memorial Gardens.

To sign an online guest book please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved