Ingeborg Green
Ingeborg Green

Granville - A graveside service celebrating the life of Ingeborg Green, 82, of Granville, will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Rev. Daniel Ruff as celebrant.

A retired baker, Ingrid passed away September 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Berlin, Germany to the late Erich and Berta Haseloff.

Ingrid had previously been employed by Denison University and the Granville Inn where she made their signature raisin bread and introduced Granville to her own walnut pie. She loved animals, especially birds, as she enjoyed watching them at her many bird-feeders. Ingrid was a strong-willed individual who was very thoughtful and giving of herself to others in need. She continued to work as a seamstress throughout her entire life and was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Robert L. Green; daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Scott Paublos, Constance and Ray Jones, and Suzen and Lawrence Thurman; grandchildren and their spouses, Jeb and Barb Gayheart, Jenni and Dustin Bailey, Nathan Reardon, Mindy and Nicholas Kelly, Jocelyn and T.J. Hartshorn, Janay and Austin Meek, Shanae Gayheart, and Allyson Thurman; great grandchildren, Austin Skinner, Garret Skinner, Crew Hartshorn, Gavin Gayheart, Gabriella Meek, Julius Kelly and Joseph Meek; and sister, Gerda Lueder.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
