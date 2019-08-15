|
Irene Martin
Hebron - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Irene Louise Martin, 94, of Hebron, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Steven Swisher as celebrant. Irene will be buried next to her beloved husband Joe in the Kirkersville Cemetery.
Irene passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019,with her family at her side, following an extended illness. She was born in Columbus, on September 18, 1924, the daughter of the late Leon and Mable (Ebright) Moorhead. She was a graduate of Kirkersville H.S., class of 1942, and had retired from A.T.&.T./Lucent technologies after twenty years of service, in addition to being a farm wife.
She was a member of the former Kirkersville Baptist Church, Kirkersville Mother's study club, and Licking County Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her loving family: Son Larry (Susan) Martin of Puslinch, Ontario, her daughter Connie (Mrs. Paul) Casto of Millersport and Anita (Rob) Timmons of Granville; her six grandchildren Holly (Ryan) Holton, Lora (Bob) Schoonover, Nathan (Michelle) Martin, Travis (Stacy) Timmons, Eric (Ashley) Martin and Trent (Erica) Timmons; her 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Avery "Joe" Martin and her brother Charles Moorhead.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening, August 17, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Middleton of Granville and Hospice of Central Ohio for their expert loving care of Irene. They prefer that memorials be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 15, 2019