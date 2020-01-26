|
Irene Vaughn
Newark - Irene Virginia Vaughn, age 101, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1919 to the late George and Ora (Quesenberry) Boyd in Annawan, Illinois.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, at the Church of God of Licking County. Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the Church of God of Licking County. Services will be officiated by Pastor Tony Bartlett and Irene will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens at a private family service.
Irene was a long-time member of Church of God of Licking County.
She is survived by her daughters, Anna (John) Karns-Mitchell, Charlotte Kelley, Anita (Dan) Lane; sons, Michael (Jeanette) Vaughn and Mark Vaughn; one brother, George Henry; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her husband, John L. Vaughn and a great grandson, Clayton Vaughn.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020