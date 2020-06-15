Iris Ann Moran
1940 - 2020
Iris Ann Moran

Mount Vernon - Iris Ann Moran, age 79, of Mount Vernon passed away on June 14, 2020 at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born August 24, 1940 in Licking County to Harley and Betty (Minnich) Romine.

Iris enjoyed spending time with her family and volunteering at the church.

She is survived by her sons Phil (Claire) Moran of Gambier, Randi (Lori) Moran of Utica, Dennis (Michelle) Moran of Newark, Dean Moran of Utica; 15 grandchildren and 20 Great grandchildren; brothers Sherm (Evelyn) Romine of Newark, Robert (Marty) Romine of Newark, Dale (Carolyn) Romine of Beavercreek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jackie Lee Moran.

Calling hours will be on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00pm at The Church of God at God's Acres, 675 North Cedar Street, Newark, OH 43055 where Funeral Services will be on Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00am. A Graveside Service will be at 3:00pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bladensburg, OH

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Moran Family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com




Published in Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
