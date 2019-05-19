Irma E. Fox



Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Irma E. Fox, age 96, of Newark and formerly of Buckeye Lake, will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Rube Gayheart officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, 4185 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road NE, Lancaster.



Irma passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Flint Ridge, where she had been a resident for the past thirteen years.



She was born October 13, 1922 in Ostrander, Ohio to the late William and Mabel (Hines) Lavender.



Irma was a dedicated member of First Community Church in Buckeye Lake and former member of the Church of God in Newark. She also was active with the Buckeye Lake Senior Citizens Club in Hebron. Irma liked to collect owls, play bingo and complete word find puzzles. Her favorite color was lavender. Family was first and foremast to Irma and she will long be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Irma had previously worked at Curtis Wright in Columbus, Hebron Elementary School, Williams Restaurant, Clays Restaurant and Sears and Roebuck. She also enjoyed playing dominoes and various card games. She was quite talented crocheting and making different crafts for family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her family to Michigan, the East Coast and Nashville, Tennessee.



She is survived by three sons, Charles "Chuck" (Coleen) Fox, Chester "Bill" (Linda) Fox and Gerald "Lee" Lavender; two daughters, Sharon (John) Wallace and Irma (William) Watkins; sister, Marlene (Sam) Frey; ten grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly, Kelby, Micah, Tim, Joel, Andy, Elizabeth, Bobby and Mickey; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Chester M. Fox (2006), whom she married on March 25, 1946; six brothers, Buddy Lavender, Harold Lavender, Wayne Lavender, Paul Lavender, Bobby Lavender and Gale Lavender; five sisters, Mildred DeVault, Wilma Hoffman, Helen Fraker, Faye Noland and Bea Rose.



Family and friends are welcome to call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Irma's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.



Published in the Advocate on May 19, 2019