Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Neibarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Maxine Neibarger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Maxine Neibarger Obituary
Irma Maxine Neibarger

St. Louisville - Calling hours for Irma Maxine Neibarger, 87, of St. Louisville, will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. A graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Neibarger passed away January 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family and special friend, Christie Nelson. She was born June 9, 1932 in Newark to the late Charles H. and Blanche N. (Jones) Reed

Maxine was a homemaker and enjoyed Thursday night family dinners.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Willie and Sherry Neibarger of Newark; daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Chenault and Dan Mulford of Hebron and Christine and Michael Decker of Newark; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Don Dunlap.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harvey B. Neibarger; one grandchild; and sister, Norma Gene Smith.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -