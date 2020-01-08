|
|
Irma Maxine Neibarger
St. Louisville - Calling hours for Irma Maxine Neibarger, 87, of St. Louisville, will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. A graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Neibarger passed away January 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family and special friend, Christie Nelson. She was born June 9, 1932 in Newark to the late Charles H. and Blanche N. (Jones) Reed
Maxine was a homemaker and enjoyed Thursday night family dinners.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Willie and Sherry Neibarger of Newark; daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Chenault and Dan Mulford of Hebron and Christine and Michael Decker of Newark; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Don Dunlap.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harvey B. Neibarger; one grandchild; and sister, Norma Gene Smith.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020