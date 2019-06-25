Isabella Barnes



Newark - Isabella "Bella" Marie Barnes, age 12, of Newark, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 27, 2006 to Kenneth Lee Barnes, Jr and Angela Marie (Kimball) Barnes in Newark, OH.



Funeral services will be held at 1pm on June 28, 2019 at Spring Hills Baptist Church, 1820 Newark Granville Rd, Granville, OH 43023 with Pastor Tom Pound officiating. Family will greet friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Bella will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens following the service.



Bella is survived by her parents, Kenneth (Tonya Dean) Barnes, Jr and Angela Barnes; siblings, Dylan Kimball, Isaiah Barnes, Brooklyn Newell, Kiersten Dean, and Dylan Dean; grandparents, Shirley Kimball, Robbin Chavis, Kenneth Lee Barnes, Sr and Cindy (Steve) Glaub; aunt, Janet Kimball; uncles, Nathan (Alexis Vater) Kimball and Justin Chavis,; nephew, Brodie Dean; and best friends, Hannah Wright, Havin Oder, Addy Roe, and Makayla Ro'Meave. She also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends.



Bella was known for her cheerful demeanor and bubbly personality. She enjoyed crafts, swimming, Monster High, and movies. Bella also loved spending time with her friends, animals, and listening to music.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055 to help with funeral expenses.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary