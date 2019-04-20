|
|
Isolde LeBrie
Granville - Isolde Rose LeBrie, our angel on earth, joined the angels in heaven, April 17, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Granville, Ohio. Isolde was born in Riga, Latvia, in 1932 to the late Wilhelm and Anna (Pelecis) Rose.
Isolde's life experiences would fill a best-selling novel. Displaced from her home in Riga as a teenager during WWII, she spent time in a Displaced Persons Camp in Berchtesgaden, Germany, which they named Insula, prior to ultimately arriving in America in 1949. Isolde attended Southwestern College in Kansas, and later married Homer F Baker, with whom she had her five surviving children; Homer Floyd III (Beth), Deborah Rose, Larry John (Leeann), Brian Eric (Maria), and Brett Rodney (Melinda). Later in life she enjoyed working as a realtor and was proud author of her cookbook, Joyous Feasts. After enjoying several years on her beloved Marco Island (FL) with second husband Stephen LeBrie, she returned to Ohio where she had raised her family. Upon a 50th anniversary reunion visit to Southwestern College (Kansas) after the loss of Steve, she met her surviving partner and best friend to the end, Tokuro Narazaki.
Nothing was more important to Isolde than family. She will be missed forever more by Tokuro, sister Astrida Olds, all surviving children, grandchildren (Tonya (Kenny), Kristina (Boone), Daniel (Emily), Anastasia, Megan, Homer F IV, & Joshua), great-grandchildren (Ashley, Brileigh, Alaina, & Sadie), numerous step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and virtually anyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Isolde was preceded in death by her brothers; Leonid, Sigurd, Normund, & Raymond.
A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined.
Online condolences, stories, memories et al, may be shared via www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019