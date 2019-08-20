|
Jack A. McLaughlin
Newark - Funeral services for Jack A. McLaughlin, 70 of Newark will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Mr. McLaughlin died Sunday August 18, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born November 14, 1948 in Newark to Dalton O. and Elizabeth H. (Gerberich) McLaughlin.
He was employed as a shipping specialist at NAFB for several years and had been employed at White-Westinghouse for over 20 years. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the NRA and the Central Ohio Pipe Club. He enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to classic rock music especially the Beatles. Favorite past times included hunting and fishing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and OSU football fan. He was also a Civil War enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, whom he married April 8, 1978, Pamela Sue (Miller) McLaughlin; daughters, Meghan M. (Jesse) Douglas of Newark, Jennifer A. (Andrew) Allen of Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren, Dylan, Jacob, Lucy and Eli; sisters, Carole Kerner of Newark, Marilyn Hall of Sarasota, FL, Marjory (Bill) Eaton of Dayton; brother, Garry McLaughlin of Newark; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, George Dalton McLaughlin.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday evening August 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 20, 2019