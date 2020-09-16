1/
Jack Bickley
{ "" }
Jack Bickley

Heath - Jack Bickley, 73 of Heath, passed away September 15, 2020 in Columbus. Born October 5, 1946 in Athens, he was the son of the late James and Mona Vore Bickley. He was a disabled Army Veteran and was a member of the Murray City America Legion Post #420, a lifetime member of Jacksonville V.F.W. Post #9866, a lifetime member of the Newark Vietnam Veterans of America, and a member of the D.A.V. of Newark. Jack was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Cook Bickley of Heath; 3 sons, Danny (Lea) Bickley of Glouster, Jeffrey (Jessica) Bickley of Glouster, and James (Jessica) Bickley of Newark; a foster daughter, Jill Kinnison Richmond of Murray City; 8 grandchildren; a brother, Terry Bickley of Glouster; a sister, Jeana (Raymond) Stiltner of Westerville; his mother-in-law, Dee Cook of Murray City; a sister-in-law, Waveline Snyder of Glouster; brothers-in-law, Hank (Shirley) Cook and Donnie (Terri) Cook, both of Murray City; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Snyder; and his father-in-law, Don Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Robert Buchman officiating. There will be a military service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.




Published in Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
