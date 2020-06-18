Jack Bowermaster
Jack Bowermaster

Buckeye Lake - Jack W. Bowermaster, 80, formerly of Buckeye Lake, passed away on Thursday, June 18, in Newark, following an extended illness.

He was born in Fairborn, on Jan 29, 1940, the son of the late Wilbur R. and Armetha (Runnels) Bowermaster. He was a graduate of Fairfield Union H.S., and had retired after a career with Tractor Supply Company as a manager.

Jack was a very social and people oriented person. He was a former scout master with the Boy Scouts of America during his years in North Carolina.

He is survived by his loving family: sons Robert (Andrea) Bowermaster, Scott (Sandy) Bowermaster, Jackie Bowermaster, David (Michelle) Wright; and his 13 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.in the Kirkersville Cemetery.

Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of care and support for the family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
