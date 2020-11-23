Jack E. Jacobs
Newark - Private family services for Jack E. Jacobs, 71 of Newark will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Mr. Jacobs passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 15, 1949 in Newark to Richard W. and Madeline (Blizzard) Jacobs.
Jack was a 1967 graduate of Newark High School. He retired in 2011 as the route manager at Wonder Bread. He had also been the store manager at the 21st Street Big Bear Store. He served nine years in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 85. He was an avid Ohio State fan. He enjoyed golfing in his spare time. He and Brenda had vacationed in the western states. The family made numerous trips to amusement parks and he delighted in 4th of July celebrations.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda J. (Prince) Jacobs, whom he married on November 10, 1968; children, Jill S. Jacobs of Grove City, Todd M. (Tricia) Jacobs of Austin, TX, Joshua K. Jacobs of Columbus; sister, Joanne (Rod) Guisinger of Newark; brothers and sisters in law, Kenneth (Jody) Blaney of Newark, Tom (Carolyn) Prince of Heath; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James J. Jacobs.
The family has entrusted funeral services to the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com