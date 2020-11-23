1/
Jack E. Jacobs
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack E. Jacobs

Newark - Private family services for Jack E. Jacobs, 71 of Newark will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Mr. Jacobs passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 15, 1949 in Newark to Richard W. and Madeline (Blizzard) Jacobs.

Jack was a 1967 graduate of Newark High School. He retired in 2011 as the route manager at Wonder Bread. He had also been the store manager at the 21st Street Big Bear Store. He served nine years in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 85. He was an avid Ohio State fan. He enjoyed golfing in his spare time. He and Brenda had vacationed in the western states. The family made numerous trips to amusement parks and he delighted in 4th of July celebrations.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda J. (Prince) Jacobs, whom he married on November 10, 1968; children, Jill S. Jacobs of Grove City, Todd M. (Tricia) Jacobs of Austin, TX, Joshua K. Jacobs of Columbus; sister, Joanne (Rod) Guisinger of Newark; brothers and sisters in law, Kenneth (Jody) Blaney of Newark, Tom (Carolyn) Prince of Heath; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James J. Jacobs.

The family has entrusted funeral services to the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 24, 2020
We were blessed to enjoy Jack’s presence here on earth. Our hearts grieve for physical loss but rejoice in hope for eternal life!
Brenda, Tod, Jill & Josh we lift up pain in prayer in these times. We love you
Anna Jacobs
Family
November 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jack’s passing. Our hearts are with you all and we hold you in our prayers. What a kind man Jack was. We are so sad for you all.
Kathy and Phil Annarino
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved