Jack G. Dill
Newark - Jack G. Dill, 86, of Newark, Ohio was welcomed home to heaven on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The family is thankful to God that he was able to live out his days in his own home, where he passed away with his daughter, Karen, by his side. He was born on January 13, 1934 to Harold and Beatrice (Steele) Dill in Columbus, Ohio. He was previously married to Charlotte (Gambill) Dill.
Jack graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio and attended The Ohio State University. He was a lifeguard at Olympic Pool and Round Lake Christian Camp. He worked with his father at H.G. Dill Co. Consulting Engineers in Columbus, OH, developing numerous parts of the city. Jack served as a lieutenant in the United States Army in the artillery division during the Korean War. He continued his professional career as a sales representative, specializing in galvanizing.
Jack was an avid polo enthusiast, announcing polo games throughout his life. He had the honor of announcing the U.S. Open polo match. He was a strong supporter of the Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. He coached for the Kiwanis girls' softball program for many years, in addition to coaching men's fast pitch softball. In retirement, he enjoyed being a guide on the Ohio State Fair tram and driving the shuttle for the Chapel Grove Retirement Community.
Jack was a member of the Heath Church of Christ where he was actively involved in Sunday School and men's Bible Study. He served as a greeter for the church, where he enjoyed giving hugs, smiley stickers, and cards of encouragement. He always looked forward to helping at the annual men's bean dinner and serving the church in any way possible.
Jack is survived by his two loving daughters: Jane (Mark) Willeke of Findlay, Ohio and Karen Riley of Newark, Ohio. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Lindsay, Emma, Hannah, Evan, and Olivia, and his beloved great grandchildren: Jackson and Easton. "GrandpaJack" adored spending time with all of them and was a constant source of support in their lives. He is also survived by his dear sister, Linda McFarland (Jeff Grohs) of Columbus, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved so much. Attending the annual Dill family reunion was a highlight for him. Jack was proceeded in death by his sisters: Joanne Brunsman and Jeanne Ruble.
The family wishes to thank special friends Dave Klontz, Paul Lowry, and VA nurse, Linda Roll, for their tireless support and care.
Jack spent his entire life doing anything he could to make others feel special. He had a true servant's heart and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, with visitation before the service at 10am.
Jack will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Zoo at https://give.columbuszoo.org/acf#donate in memory of Jack G. Dill. He so enjoyed the special times he spent with his family there.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.