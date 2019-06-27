Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home
34 N. Main St.
Utica, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Law-Baker Funeral Home
34 N. Main St.
Utica, OH
Jack L. May Sr. Obituary
Jack L. May, Sr.

Utica - A funeral service for Jack L. May, Sr., 78 of Utica will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Bruce Hissong officiating. Burial will follow at Homer Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Law-Baker Funeral Home.

Jack passed away on June 25, 2019 at OSU Ross Heart Hospital. He was born on September 6, 1940. He was a retired operator for Kokosing.

He will be terribly missed by his wife of 15 years, Cindy (Lehman) May; and many family members that loved him. Jack loved spending time with his grandchildren, Jaimee and Jason.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Joy (Parrish) May; son, Jack May, Jr.; and uncle, Earl Sullivan.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 27, 2019
