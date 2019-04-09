|
|
Jack L. Shoenfelt
Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jack L. Shoenfelt, age 84, of Heath, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home beginning with a service by Aerospace Lodge #800 F & AM and followed by Pastor Jeff Belt officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Minnich Cemetery, Union, Ohio.
Jack was born September 11, 1934 in Monroe Township (Miami County), Ohio. He passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Jack was one of six original employees that came from Wright Patterson Air Force Base to set up operations at the Newark Air Force Base in 1962. He retired from the Newark Air Force Base after 37 years of service where he began as a draftsman and later was a computer programming analyst.
Jack was a member of the Blue Lodge of Ohio and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite for over 60 years. He served as Worshipful Master three times in the Heath Lodge #771 F & AM. Currently, he was a member of the newly established Aerospace Lodge #800 F & AM. He was the recipient of the Grand Lodge of Ohio's P. Dean Gerber Award of Distinction in 2018. Jack was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and was a member of Licking Chapter #551 where he served multiple times as Worthy Patron. He was a current member of the newly established Wroena Chapter #597. Jack was also a member of the Teheran Grotto in Newark and was a life-member and served as president of the Buckeye Lake Eagles #2801. Jack also enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda L. (Becker) Shoenfelt, whom he married January 28, 1956; two sons, Mark (Terre) Shoenfelt and Aaron Shoenfelt (Tessa Elder); grandchildren, Chad Shoenfelt (Samantha Cormican) and Lindsay (Eric) Lee; great-grandchildren, Carter Lee and Jameson Shoenfelt; brother, Terry Joe (Reba) Shoenfelt; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Carl and Louise Shoenfelt; mother and step-father, Kathryn (Kroplin) and Carl Cline; a brother, Roger Shoenfelt; and his faithful companion and guide dog, Roscoe, who was also an honorary Mason.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019