Jack L. Weaver
Bluffton, SC - Jack Lee Weaver, age 86, of Bluffton, S.C., peacefully passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1932, in Hartford City, IN., to the late Chester and Crystal (Linder) Weaver. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and served in England during the Korean War. He was an avid runner and ran in several marathons, including the Boston marathon. He loved golfing, was a dedicated OSU Buckeye fan, loved fast cars and boating. He retired from Weyerhaeuser and was self-employed in the sale of packaging materials and products. Survived by wife, Barbara Weaver; sons, Jack (Terry Davidson) Weaver, Jim (Cassie) Weaver, William C. Weaver; mother of his children, Ruth (Morris) Weaver; step-daughters Stefanie (Heather) King, Wendi King; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Weaver) and Lynn Daft; grandchildren, Kate (Steven) Wollenberg, William Weaver, Michael Weaver, Jessica Weaver; step-grandchildren Logan (Olivia) Boucher, Dalton Boucher; great-grandchildren, Corey, Carly, Cooper, and Greyson. A Memorial Service is planned for June 15, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville, Ohio at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Newark or Veterans Honor Flight of Columbus.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from May 19 to May 23, 2019