Jack Leroy Wright
St. Louisville - Jack Leroy Wright, age 86, of St. Louisville, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Jack was born April 10, 1934 in Newark, Ohio to the late John Vincent and Edith Marie (Reid) Wright.
Jack was a veteran of the United States Army. At a young age, he began his employment with B & O Railroad. He retired from Rockwell International and following his retirement was employed by Wilson's Garden Center. He was a member of the Newark Church of Christ, Land of Legend Fly Fishers, American Legion Post #85 and the Country Music Fellowship Organization. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors in nature. He was a great philosopher and always had a story if you had the time to listen.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene "Sue" (Fowler) Dilts Wright; daughter, Sandra Brandt (Phil Ward) of Nashport; step-sons, Kermit Dilts, Jr., Gary (Sandy) Dilts and Brian (Jennifer) Dilts, all of Newark; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Ruth) Wright of Newark; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice (Keaser) Wright on August 7, 1994; and by a son, Steven Wade Wright; a great-grandson; and three brothers, Ralph, Tommy and Warren Wright.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, at a drive through visitation at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Please enter through the west driveway.
A private graveside service will be observed by the family at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020