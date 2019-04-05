Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Jackie Ray "Jack" Stack Obituary
Jackie Ray "Jack" Stack

NEWARK -

A memorial service celebrating the life of Jackie Ray "Jack" Stack, age 59, of Newark, will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Jack was born in Newark, Ohio on January 26, 1960 to the late John and Donna Mae (Wiley) Stack. He passed away at his residence on April 3, 2019.

Jack enjoyed motorcycling and worked as a carpenter for many years. He had a big heart, was selfless, would help anyone in need, and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

Survivors include a son, Jack Kesterson; twin daughters, Audrey Lance and Juanita Haught; sister, Connie (Steve) Westbrook; brothers, Danny (Anne) Stack and Eddie (Vicki) Stack; one niece; one nephew, and numerous grandchildren, cousins and friends.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jack or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Jack and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 5, 2019
