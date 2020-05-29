Jackie "Jack" Wayne Harrison
Newark - A graveside service for Jackie "Jack" Wayne Harrison, 94, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Newark Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Jackie passed away May 29, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born December 21, 1925, in Licking County, Ohio, to the late Elmer W. and Evaleona (Bell) Harrison.
Jack was a 1943 graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield, Ohio, and a graduate of Ohio University in Athens with a BA in engineering. He Proudly served in the US Army-Air Corps as a Private First Class, company G, 104th Infantry France Patton's Third Army during WWII. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart Medal, WWII Victory Ribbon, and European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon. He retired as a chief draftsman at Kaiser Aluminum. He was a member of AMVETS in Thornville, 65-year member of Crusaders 720 Masonic Lodge in Newark, and enjoyed hunting deer, fishing, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine B. (Schimpf) Harrison; daughters, Denise (Steve) Barthelmas of Circleville and Cheryl A.(Will) Kern of Heath; brother, William Henry (Jeri) Harrison of Florida; stepchildren, Raymond L. Davis of Colorado, Martin J. (Michelle) Davis of Newark, Edwin D. (Terri) Keaton of Newark, and Tamara J. (Joe Wright) Dunlap of Newark; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twelve step-grandchildren, and fifteen step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn J. (John) Toothman; grandson, Brandon Schwartz., and niece, Melina Martin.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Newark - A graveside service for Jackie "Jack" Wayne Harrison, 94, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Newark Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Jackie passed away May 29, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born December 21, 1925, in Licking County, Ohio, to the late Elmer W. and Evaleona (Bell) Harrison.
Jack was a 1943 graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield, Ohio, and a graduate of Ohio University in Athens with a BA in engineering. He Proudly served in the US Army-Air Corps as a Private First Class, company G, 104th Infantry France Patton's Third Army during WWII. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart Medal, WWII Victory Ribbon, and European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon. He retired as a chief draftsman at Kaiser Aluminum. He was a member of AMVETS in Thornville, 65-year member of Crusaders 720 Masonic Lodge in Newark, and enjoyed hunting deer, fishing, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine B. (Schimpf) Harrison; daughters, Denise (Steve) Barthelmas of Circleville and Cheryl A.(Will) Kern of Heath; brother, William Henry (Jeri) Harrison of Florida; stepchildren, Raymond L. Davis of Colorado, Martin J. (Michelle) Davis of Newark, Edwin D. (Terri) Keaton of Newark, and Tamara J. (Joe Wright) Dunlap of Newark; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twelve step-grandchildren, and fifteen step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn J. (John) Toothman; grandson, Brandon Schwartz., and niece, Melina Martin.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.