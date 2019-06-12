Jacob R. "Jake" Geller



Heath - A memorial service celebrating the life of Jacob R. "Jake" Geller, age 23, of Heath, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at The Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, with Pastor David Linn officiating.



Jacob was born April 15, 1996 in Newark. He was a 2014 graduate of Heath High School where he played baseball and his favorite sport, basketball. Jacob would continue to play basketball at Muskingum University. During his time at Muskingum, he was a four-year letterman in basketball and served as the Team Captain his senior year. He majored in Business and Marketing and graduated in 2018. Jacob was employed at Total Quality Logistics in Columbus.



He is survived by his parents, Robert C. (Stacy) Geller and Kelly (Brad Sowards) Geller both of Heath; a sister, Alison (Derek) Howe of Newark; a brother, Chase Geller of Heath; step-brother and step-sister, Matt and Emily Thompson; two nephews and a niece, Jayce, Violet and Reed Howe; maternal grandparents, Bob and Pat Walrath of Newark and Norma (Jim) Marsh of Heath; paternal grandparents, Herb and Diana Geller of Newark and Anna May Collins of Heath.



In addition, Jacob is survived by his aunts and uncles, Robb and Michelle Walrath, Brandon Walrath, Josh (Megan Fletcher) Downhour, Katie and Zack Campbell, David and Cyndi Geller, Mary and Christian Moorma; cousins, Westin, Teagan, Halle, Kyle and Jack; and many close friends.



Family and friends may call at The Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath on Friday, June 14, from 3-7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Muskingum University in Jake's name, 163 Stormont Street, New Concord, OH 43762.



The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Geller family.