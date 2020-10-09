Jacquelyn D. Hoover
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Jacquelyn D. Hoover, 79, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1:30 P.M., Monday, October 12, 2020, with Deacon Patrick Wilson as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required. An additional memorial service is also being planned for the spring.
Jacqueline Diane Hoover was born to the late Francis L. and Mary C. (McHenry) Hoover on November 18, 1940, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. She died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Arlington Care Center.
Jackie graduated with honors from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1958. She received a BA from the College of St. Mary of the Spring in 1962 and completed graduate work at Ohio University. She taught at John Clem and William E. Miller elementary schools in Newark.
At one time, she became a small business owner of Serendipity, her own craft and specialty shop. She was a former member of the Licking County Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma teachers' sorority as well as an expert player of Trivial Pursuit and PacMan, and she enjoyed Princess Pat cruises.
Jackie was a consummate educator and superior teacher beloved by students and staff. She and a group of fellow teachers joined Thelma Bounds, principal, to open the William E. Miller Elementary School in 1969. Known for her masterful leadership, quiet resolve, intelligence, creativity, and grace beyond measure, Jackie changed many lives. Those who knew Jackie were blessed.
Upon hearing of Jackie's passing, Aliki Brandenberg, a noted children's author and illustrator, sent these words,
"Jackie Hoover changed my life. We met at a memorable Ohio State Children's Literature Conference in 1988. I was signing books when she quietly knelt beside me, gently left a note, which I later read, inviting me to visit the William E. Miller Elementary School where she taught. A week later a gracious, remarkably appreciative formal invitation came, written in beautiful unhurried, perfect penmanship. The handwriting, the grace, respect, kindness, and thoughtfully chosen words perfectly reflect the beautiful human being, who over the years and many cherished visits, was our center, and I remain a devoted friend of Jackie's Miller family."
