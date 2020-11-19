1/1
Jacquelyn Overbey
1954 - 2020
Jacquelyn Overbey

Newark - A funeral service for Jacquelyn S. Overbey, 65 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Alive Vineyard, 7602 Stewart Road, with Pastor Steven Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be observed one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Overbey passed away November 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 23, 1954 in Newark to the late Hershell Stalling, Sr. and Phyliss M. (Hoyt) Stalling. A graduate of Newark High School, Mrs. Overbey had worked as a manager at McDonalds.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Tyler (Brianna) Shumate , Jordan (Ashley) Shumate; both of Newark, Leauna Wright of Columbus; great granddaughter, Laylynn and two great grandchildren on the way, Wyatt and Adessa; brothers, Phillip (Christi) Stalling, Hershell (Linda) Stalling, Wendell (Susie) Stalling, Mark (Lynn) Stalling; sisters, Brenda Cass, Margaret (Bob) Kieber and Rhonda (Jeff) Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Overbey; her children, Joseph L. Wright and Kandy S. Shumate; and a sister, Atha "Sis" Shrivers.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Alive Vineyard
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Alive Vineyard
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
Such a sad day to have lost a wonderful Aunt whom I loved for many years. You will be missed dearly.. love u aunt Jackie.
Wendy Eblin
Family
