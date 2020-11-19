Jacquelyn Overbey
Newark - A funeral service for Jacquelyn S. Overbey, 65 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Alive Vineyard, 7602 Stewart Road, with Pastor Steven Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be observed one hour prior to services.
Mrs. Overbey passed away November 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 23, 1954 in Newark to the late Hershell Stalling, Sr. and Phyliss M. (Hoyt) Stalling. A graduate of Newark High School, Mrs. Overbey had worked as a manager at McDonalds.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Tyler (Brianna) Shumate , Jordan (Ashley) Shumate; both of Newark, Leauna Wright of Columbus; great granddaughter, Laylynn and two great grandchildren on the way, Wyatt and Adessa; brothers, Phillip (Christi) Stalling, Hershell (Linda) Stalling, Wendell (Susie) Stalling, Mark (Lynn) Stalling; sisters, Brenda Cass, Margaret (Bob) Kieber and Rhonda (Jeff) Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Overbey; her children, Joseph L. Wright and Kandy S. Shumate; and a sister, Atha "Sis" Shrivers.
