Jacqulin Lou Bonham
Newark - A gathering of family and friends will remember the life of Jacqulin Lou Bonham on Wednesday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Jackie was born December 31, 1937 to the late Charles A. and Eunice V. Purks. She passed away peacefully at Flint Ridge Nursing Home on July 8, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters; Lisa A. Bonham and Amy L. (Toby) Ott residing in West Columbia, South Carolina and a son; Bradley J. (Carol) Bonham residing in Westervile, Ohio, grandchildren Sean and Katrina Bonham of Westerville, Ohio and Amanda Ott from West Columbia, South Carolina.
Also, survived by her sister and best friend, Leontine Smith and her devoted niece, Mindy Peddicord, two sister-in-laws; Karen (Jack) Farquhar and Sandra (Jim) Crowley and many other wonderful nieces, nephews and close family members.
Preceded in death by her lovingly husband James B. Bonham, her daughter Lisa's fiance' Lucien Taillac and several other close family members.
Jackie was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio. She loved to play cards with her family and the Ladies Card Club in-town. She was born and raised in Newark and graduated Newark High School. Moved away to several states due her husband's employment but always returned back to Newark, Ohio.
She was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a special person loved by all.
Family and friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the service from (10:30 -11:30 a.m.) on Wednesday, July 15, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street.
Gravesite Service at Newark Memorial Gardens, 4244 Marion Road, Newark OH. 43055.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or Email: administration@foundationeolc.org would be greatly appreciated.
