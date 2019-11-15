|
|
James "Jim" A. Dowell, Jr.
Bladensburg - James "Jim" Arthur Dowell Jr., 83, of Newark, formerly of Bladensburg, passed peacefully at home on November 14, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by his loving family. He went to be with our Father, his family and friends in Heaven.
Jim was born on April 19, 1936 in Jersey Township/Johnstown to the late James A. Dowell Sr. and Ellen Jewell Spires of Johnstown. He attended Johnstown Monroe High School with the class of 1954 and worked diligently on his family farm. Jim was a retired truck driver (employed primarily with Sears) and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters #413. He was a veteran of The United States Air Force and a 32° Freemason with the Ohio Lodge #199 F & AM in Bladensburg and Valley of Columbus/The Scottish Rite, Fraternal Order of Eagles and The American Legion.
Jim is survived by his loving, devoted wife and companion of 46 years, Theresa (Terri) M. Cohagen-Dowell; his children: Teresa L. Dowell of Newark; James M. Dowell (Ronda) of Johnstown; Brenda Dugan (Barry) of Bladensburg; Donna Marie Wykle-Hall (Greg) of Westerville; Hope Dowell of Newark; Tamara Dowell-Clark of Newark; Gary Dowell (Dawn) of Johnstown; James A. Dowell III (Courtney) of Bladensburg; and Jeremy Dowell of Newark; 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter with 3 on the way; brothers and sisters; June Tschakert (Francis) of Johnstown; Judy Paradis (Jim) of Largo, Florida; Cindy Durthaler of Heath; Bill Dowell of Alexandria; Roger Dowell of Newark; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special brother-in-law Mike Cohagen and special niece Ashley Dowell.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Mary Parks; Ed Dowell, Dave Dowell and grandson; Donnie Williams.
Jim was accomplished with having a tremendous sense of humor and people knew him from his (one and only) laughter alone. He was a generous and dedicated man who loved his family/friends, was passionate about life and having an adventure (often mushroom hunting/camping in Michigan and Arkansas). He worked very hard for as long as he physically could and enjoyed hunting, cooking out and golfing. As a Freemason, Jim sought to improve himself constantly and enhance the community in which he lived. He never met a stranger in his life, made friends with anyone and would always be ready to hear (or tell) a great joke. We are sure he has Heaven roaring and he will be sadly missed.
It was Jim's wishes that those attending services do so in jeans, as he stated "there's no need for dressing up. Then, after you are done crying, celebrate me."
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at House of New Hope, 8135 Mt. Vernon Rd., St. Louisville, OH, 43071 with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Burial will follow at Martinsburg Methodist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at House of New Hope. Masonic Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Central Ohio Hospice, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430 or St. Jude's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
The family would like to thank Courtney, Valerie and Riley with Central Ohio Hospice for their support, tender care, and dedication during this difficult time.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019