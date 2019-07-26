Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
James A. "Jim" Hill


1957 - 2019
James A. "Jim" Hill Obituary
James A. "Jim" Hill

PATASKALA -

A funeral service celebrating the life of James A. "Jim" Hill, 62, of Pataskala, will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor William C. Lavely officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, on Sunday, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Jim was born in Akron, Ohio on April 8, 1957 to Juanetta M. (Gove) Metheny of Pataskala and the late Roger Chilton Hill. Jim passed away on July 23, 2019 at OSU Select Hospital East.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Prior to retirement, he was a title examiner for many years. He enjoyed boarding and riding horses, watching movies, riding motorcycles, wood working, and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his step-mother, Ruth Hill; aunts, Dora Akers and Pattie Groshart; cousins, Jon Miller, Todd Miller, Richard Akers, Linda Rensel and Jason Groshart; uncles, Larry Torr, Walter Hill and Keith Groshart; extended family, Misty Page Blackburn, Joe and Becky Recher and Renee Combs; and numerous friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Harold Metheny; aunt, Gwendolyn Torr; and cousin, Debbie Akers.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jim or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Jim and his family.
Published in the Advocate on July 26, 2019
