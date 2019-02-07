|
|
James Anthony Giles
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for James Anthony Giles, 88, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Jim died at his home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on October 28, 1930 to the late William J. and Catherine M. (Carlowe) Giles Sr.
Jim was a 1950 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School where he achieved many athletic accolades as a member of their 6-man football and basketball teams. Following graduation, Jim enlisted with the United States Navy, serving on the USS Silverstein DE-534 during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association and the VFW. Most recently, Jim's service was acknowledged with an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
He was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where he served as an usher at the Sunday morning Masses for over 40 years. Devoted to his community, Jim also served as coach to several area athletic teams and was a Newark Catholic High School Board member.
In 1989, Jim retired from Owens Corning Tech Center where he worked as an Electrical Engineer. Prior to his time with Owens, Jim had worked with Continental Can, Newark Air Force Base, and Roper Corporation.
Known as an avid golfer, Jim spent many days enjoying his retirement on the golf course. He also enjoyed bowling and woodworking.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne (Deardurff) Giles; his children, James (Kim) Giles, Rosemarie (Charles) Hall, Steven (Renee) Giles, Joan (Jeff) Crumrine, and Robert Giles; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; sister, Sarah Jane Holly; brother, Thomas (Patricia) Giles; sisters-in-law, Paula Giles and Mary Jo (Joe) Dete; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Junior.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, William (Louise) Giles Jr., John R. Giles, Mary Catherine (John) Ryan, and Theresa Ann Giles; brother-in-law, Michael Holly; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 P.M.
The family would like to thank Cherry Valley Dialysis Center and Dr. Tewolde for their compassionate care over the last eight years.
Memorials in Jim's name can be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church; Church of the Blessed Sacrament; or Catholic Social Services.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 7, 2019