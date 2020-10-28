James Arnold Smith III
FLORIDA - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and brother, James Arnold Smith III, on October 22, 2020. Born October 11, 1941, in Albany, New York, he moved to Newark, Ohio as a young boy.
After graduating from Newark High School in 1959 and Miami University with affiliation to Sigma Chi fraternity, in 1964, he spent 40 plus years working for Goodyear both in the states and abroad. Most loved for his commitment to what he believed and his love of enjoying life, he will be greatly missed by family and friends, many of those friends from Newark, with whom he kept in contact.
He is survived by wife, Maralyn; son Matthew Smith (Serenity); daughters, Sarah Smith Indra (Thorsten); Natalie Smith Arnold (Matthew); and grandchildren, Abby, Brendan, and Graham Smith; Margaux, Kai, Noah and Salome' Indra; and Jack, Simon, and Sydney Arnold and step-grand-daughter Nola Levengood; as well as sister, Lynne Smith Koblentz (David); and nephew and niece, Jeff Koblentz (Cynthia) and Julia Koblentz Crowell (Charles).
A memorial service will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 PM, where Jim served as an Elder. Covid guidelines (masks and social distancing) will be followed. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Veterans' Outreach or Heartland Hospice, Fairfax, Virginia.
