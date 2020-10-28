1/1
James Arnold Smith Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Arnold Smith III

FLORIDA - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and brother, James Arnold Smith III, on October 22, 2020. Born October 11, 1941, in Albany, New York, he moved to Newark, Ohio as a young boy.

After graduating from Newark High School in 1959 and Miami University with affiliation to Sigma Chi fraternity, in 1964, he spent 40 plus years working for Goodyear both in the states and abroad. Most loved for his commitment to what he believed and his love of enjoying life, he will be greatly missed by family and friends, many of those friends from Newark, with whom he kept in contact.

He is survived by wife, Maralyn; son Matthew Smith (Serenity); daughters, Sarah Smith Indra (Thorsten); Natalie Smith Arnold (Matthew); and grandchildren, Abby, Brendan, and Graham Smith; Margaux, Kai, Noah and Salome' Indra; and Jack, Simon, and Sydney Arnold and step-grand-daughter Nola Levengood; as well as sister, Lynne Smith Koblentz (David); and nephew and niece, Jeff Koblentz (Cynthia) and Julia Koblentz Crowell (Charles).

A memorial service will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 PM, where Jim served as an Elder. Covid guidelines (masks and social distancing) will be followed. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Veterans' Outreach or Heartland Hospice, Fairfax, Virginia.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved