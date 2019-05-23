|
James Atha Kerns
Pataskala - James Atha Kerns 86 yrs.passed away May 11th 2019, approximately 3:20p.m. at home in Pataskala, Ohio. He was formerly of Sun St. Parkersburg, WV.
Jim was born June 26th 1932, in Fairmont,WV Son of the late, Ina Ellen Vangilder and Timothy Francis Kerns.
Jim retired 30yrs., from Kaiser Aluminum. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force 4 yrs. Was stationed at Manston Airforce Base, England, during the Korean War.
Jim and his wife JoAnn,were married 67 yrs.
Jim and JoAnn have been members of Bethel Baptist church, for many years, where they sang in the choir and he served as an elder and deacon. He volunteered with Lubeck fire department, for several years. He enjoyed his garden, hunting, camping, fishing and of course, a spin on his motorcycle, every now and then.
Jimmy is survived by, his wife of 67 yrs. JoAnn Haney Kerns; one sister, Patricia Kerns,Tatterson, Kocelik (Joe); Daughters, Jeanne Kerns Dorton (Jeff) and Melody Kerns Bieser (Tom).
Five Grandchildren, Thomas Bieser (Nadia), James Bieser (Kellie), Jacob Dorton (Steph), Josiah Dorton (Mayra), Daisy Dorton Armstrong (Simon) also, they've been blessed with 16 Great, Grandchildren, Asher, Nyah, Cyrah, Yasmin, Oliver, JJ, Noah, Annie, Henry, Jonas, Izaak, Josie, Mason, Charley, Parker and Rosley .
Preceded in death, one brother, Robert Kerns, brother in law, Tom Tatterson and three sisters, Dot Kerns Steel, (Jack), Margaret Kerns Sicardi, (Si) and Mary Kerns Clark.
Services were 1 PM Friday May 17, 2019 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV. Burial followed at Mount Zion cemetery, Fairmont, WV, with military honors. Online condolences may be sent at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 23, 2019