James Bline
Newark - James P. Bline, 78 of Newark, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. Born, July 1, 1941 in Newark to the late Harry David and Florence Angelea (McCarrick) Bline; Mr. Bline was a 1959 graduate of Newark High School and retired after 41 years of employment with Rockwell International/Meritor.
Mr. Bline was an expert card player, an avid sports fan, beer connoisseur and doting grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and was infamous for his "one liners". He enjoyed monthly trips to Scioto Downs to play the slots and spending time with family.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie (Piotr) Machon of Maineville, OH; a son, James F. (Dan Leatherman) Bline of Columbus, OH; a granddaughter, Abigail Machon; brother, Fred (Lucille) Bline, twin brother (younger by 6 minutes), Joseph P. (Jerilynn) Bline of Newark; a sister in-law, Maxine Bline of Newark; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Neva (Hunt) Bline, April 6, 2018; and a brother, William Bline.
Friends and family may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019.at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel.
Private graveside services will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ipyana Mwakabongo officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio or St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019