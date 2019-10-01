Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
James Bline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bline


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bline Obituary
James Bline

Newark - James P. Bline, 78 of Newark, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. Born, July 1, 1941 in Newark to the late Harry David and Florence Angelea (McCarrick) Bline; Mr. Bline was a 1959 graduate of Newark High School and retired after 41 years of employment with Rockwell International/Meritor.

Mr. Bline was an expert card player, an avid sports fan, beer connoisseur and doting grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and was infamous for his "one liners". He enjoyed monthly trips to Scioto Downs to play the slots and spending time with family.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie (Piotr) Machon of Maineville, OH; a son, James F. (Dan Leatherman) Bline of Columbus, OH; a granddaughter, Abigail Machon; brother, Fred (Lucille) Bline, twin brother (younger by 6 minutes), Joseph P. (Jerilynn) Bline of Newark; a sister in-law, Maxine Bline of Newark; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Neva (Hunt) Bline, April 6, 2018; and a brother, William Bline.

Friends and family may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019.at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel.

Private graveside services will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ipyana Mwakabongo officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio or St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now