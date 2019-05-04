|
James C. Harmon
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of James C. Harmon, 92, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1:00 P.M., Monday, May 6, 2019, with Pastor Bill Jones as celebrant. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
James, a United States Navy WWII Veteran, died at Select Specialty Hospital of Newark on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Hagarville, Arkansas on April 6, 1927 to the late Paul and Maggie (Kraus) Harmon.
James was retired from Rockwell where he worked for many years as a layout inspector. He was a woodworker, and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and flying.
He is survived by his children, Dot (Tom) Anton; Paul (Josie) Harmon, Richard Harmon, James (Cheryl) Harmon; son-in-law Bill Schoop; sister Genevieve (Gene) Simmons; special friend Marge Schmitt; thirteen grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Harmon; daughter, Elaine Schoop; daughter-in-law, Nancy Harmon; and brother Herbert (Julia) Harmon.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 2-4 P.M., Sunday, May 5, 2019.
The family requests that memorials in James name be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
To share your memory of James or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 4, 2019