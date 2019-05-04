Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
Newark Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Harmon


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James C. Harmon Obituary
James C. Harmon

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of James C. Harmon, 92, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1:00 P.M., Monday, May 6, 2019, with Pastor Bill Jones as celebrant. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

James, a United States Navy WWII Veteran, died at Select Specialty Hospital of Newark on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Hagarville, Arkansas on April 6, 1927 to the late Paul and Maggie (Kraus) Harmon.

James was retired from Rockwell where he worked for many years as a layout inspector. He was a woodworker, and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and flying.

He is survived by his children, Dot (Tom) Anton; Paul (Josie) Harmon, Richard Harmon, James (Cheryl) Harmon; son-in-law Bill Schoop; sister Genevieve (Gene) Simmons; special friend Marge Schmitt; thirteen grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Harmon; daughter, Elaine Schoop; daughter-in-law, Nancy Harmon; and brother Herbert (Julia) Harmon.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 2-4 P.M., Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The family requests that memorials in James name be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

To share your memory of James or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now