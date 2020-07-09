1/1
James Calendine
James Calendine

Zanesville - James (Jim) Edward Calendine, 62, of Maysville Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5th, 2020. Jim was born on January 7th, 1958, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville Ohio. Jim was a son of the late Albert and Gloria Calendine.

Jim loved life. He especially enjoyed fishing at Lake Isabella, mushroom hunting and telling stories of his life's travels and adventures. Jim also enjoyed watching war and western movies like the Green Beret and Rooster Cogburn. He also loved watching any sports, especially baseball, the Reds, and/or Indians and football like Buckeyes and Browns. Jim will be truly missed by family, friends and anyone who had come to know his great sense of humor. Jim loved his three sons and six grandchildren. Jim would attend from time to time the Church of Brethren in White Cottage, Ohio.

Jim was preceded in death by his Father Albert (Dean) Calendine, Mother Gloria (Chapman) Calendine and sister Deana Calendine (Jones).

Jim is survived by sons, Jamie, Jacob and Jason Calendine along with six grandchildren Kirstin, Adi, Jake, Oliver, Cadence and Jed, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his siblings Tammy Harper, Rick Calendine and Kathy Thorp.

No formal services or visitation will occur at this time, but a memorial celebration of life will be held at a future date.

To sing the online guest book please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
