James Crum
Pataskala - A Funeral Mass will be held for James A. Crum, 54, of Pataskala, at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark.
Jim passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Hospital East in Columbus after an accident. He was born in Barnesville, Ohio to the late Paul Crum and surviving Stella (Burkhart) Crum and grew up in Woodsfield. He studied engineering at Ohio University and later earned his MBA at The Ohio State University. Jim worked in the government for many years; he was most recently assigned to DSCC as a supervisory engineer.
A member of St. Edwards, Jim was active in his parish with the St. Vincent Haven, Saturday morning men's group, softball team, and Knights of Columbus where he dedicated himself to the Helping Hands ministry. During his free time, he enjoyed working outdoors and improving his property. Most importantly, Jim will be remembered for his love of family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lynn; daughters, Rachel and Teresa; siblings and their spouses, Robert and Jenny Crum, JoAnn and Cliff Swearman, Ed and Mary Rosick-Crum, Mary Crum, Joe and Susan Crum, Betty and Tim Betts, John and Patty Crum, and Jane and Andrew Bare; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 P.M. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 20, 2019