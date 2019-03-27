Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:45 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Myerstown, PA - James Edward "Jim" Francis, 96, of Myerstown, PA, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Jefferson County, Ohio on February 23, 1923, he was a son of the late Albert and Jennie (Longfellow) Francis.

He was married to his love Betty Lou (Graham) Francis for 65 years. She passed away in 2008.

He served in WWII and was a Pearl Harbor Survivor. He was a talented welder and a natural at gardening, tree work, fishing, and animal husbandry. Most of all he was a loving family man.

He is survived by a sister Veldine (Francis) Reed, of OH; sons, Larry of OH, Drew of OH, Steve of FL, and Jeff Francis of FL; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, James was preceded in death by a son, Randy Francis, and 7 siblings.

Family and friends will gather for the interment service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. James and Betty will be laid to rest together, near their son Randy.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019
