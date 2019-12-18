Services
James "Ed" Eshelman

James "Ed" Eshelman Obituary
James "Ed" Eshelman

Utica - A funeral service for James "Ed" Eshelman, 77, of Utica will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St. Utica with Pastor Doug Swan officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.

Friends may call 12:00-1:00 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Eshelman passed away unexpectedly December 17, 2019 at OSU Hospital. He was born March 8, 1942 in Licking County.

Ed "Trouble", as he was known, was a custodian for 33 years at Heath Schools. He enjoyed fishing and going to Myrtle Beach and fishing off the piers.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy A. (Hupp) Eshelman; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce Hupp of Austin, TX and Charles and Lorri Hupp of Utica; two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Monna and Wayne Moats; brother-in-law, Harold "Junior" Hupp.

Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
