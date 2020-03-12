|
|
James F. Coyle
Newark - A funeral service for James Franklin Coyle, 89, of Newark will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Rev. Ralph Gordon officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11am prior to the funeral service. A Masonic service will begin at 11am. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance. A private burial will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Coyle passed away on March 11, 2020 at his home. Jim was born on November 8, 1930 in Newark to the late James Raymond and Emily Amelia (Hamilton) Coyle.
Jim graduated from Newark High School in 1949 and from Denison University in 1953 where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After Jim graduated from Denison, he joined the United States Army and served in Huntsville Alabama. Jim was owner of Riverside Auto Parts. He was on the State of Ohio Board of Licensing Salvage Dealers for 25 years and he was President for many of those years. Jim raced in the ARCA Circuit with his car, Number 1 and won 4 National Titles and had several runner-ups.
Jim was longtime member of the ACME Masonic Lodge #554, the Licking County Shriners, the Scottish Rite, and Tehran Grotto. Jim attended Second Baptist Church.
Jim is survived by a nephew, Greg (Dorothy) Coyle; niece, Dawn (Tim) Coyle Chester; great niece, Alex Chester; step-niece Christine Cates (Jamal), special friend Sonja Charness and dear friends; Dunlap family, Hommel family, Arp family, Pam Steele.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred L. (Cates) Coyle and his brother, Donald C. Coyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4847, Newark, OH 43058 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020