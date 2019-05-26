|
A funeral service celebrating the life of James F. "Jim" Robinson, Sr., 75, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery with military honored observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Jim was born in Raysal, WV on October 13, 1943 to the late Shirley and Hattie Mae (Keen) Robinson. He passed away at his residence on May 24, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was a machinist at Rockwell International for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 85 in Newark. He enjoyed playing cards, writing poetry, gardening, bird watching, reading western novels, was an animal lover and also enjoyed watching boxing. Most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, was greatly adored by his children, and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Diana Mathis, Donna (Brian) Leonard, James (Tom Boyd) Robinson, Jr., Jazmyne Robinson, Kathy Marshall, Peggy Foster and Jimmy Adams; siblings, Betty (Ed) Lester, Janice Burgoon, Sandra Long, Stanley (Sandy) Robinson, Sheila Addair, Danny (Carolyn) Addair and Marilyn Addair; grandchildren, Jonathan Mathis, Corey Mathis and Nolan Leonard; and numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Robinson; daughter, Jennifer Robinson; sister, Ella Mae Lester; brothers, Ron Robinson and Larry Robinson; and uncle, Jim Keen.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate on May 26, 2019