James F. Spangler
Gainesville, FL - James F. "Dad" Spangler, age 80 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. James was born in Fostria, Ohio on December 2, 1939 to Robert and Nettie Shook Spangler.
James worked as an industry representative for various beverage companies, and following his retirement enjoyed working at the University Club in Gainesville. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his beloved dogs.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Spangler, and a grandson, Justin Spangler, his sister Roberta "Bobbi" Dutiel, and brothers Ralph Spangler and Bevin Banks. Survivors include his children Mark Spangler (Shannon Smyth), Cheryl Wyrick (Ron Guinsler), Todd Spangler (Pam Klintworth), and Kevin (Sheila) Spangler, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 14 brothers and sisters, his faithful companion Sammie, and his lifelong friend Buster Knopp.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make contributions to the charity of your choice
